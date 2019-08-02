Jerrod C. Davis, age 32, of Washington Court House, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 23, 1986 in Washington Court House.

Surviving are four children, Casey Marie Davis, Kenzie Dawn Davis, Grayson Davis, and Amelia Davis. Also surviving are his mother, Kim Sever; two brothers, Brent Harperee and Brandon Harperee; a sister, Ashley Calhoun; and several aunts and cousins.

Jerrod was preceded in death by a son, Donzie Ray Davis.

Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, Wednesday, August 7 at 4 p.m.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday, August 7, 2-4 p.m.

Contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.