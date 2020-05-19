Jo Ann Eubanks Grabill, 83, Miamisburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at River Oaks Memory Care Center. She was born March 15, 1937 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Fay and Wilma Ludwick Eubanks. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Elbert Grabill; two sons, Victor (Veronica) Grabill of Clarksville and Chris (Jayne) Grabill of Miamisburg; daughter, Beverley K. Farris of Miamisburg; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Mitchener. Jo Ann grew up on a farm in Marshall and spent her early years mostly outdoors. Her father farmed and her mother taught school. In her teens, summers brought Butler Springs camp and traveling revivals. Jo Ann was steadfast in faith in our Lord — her faith brought her a wonderful peace and comfort in life and even to the time of her passing. She took great pride in knowing by heart hundreds of the old hymns and enjoyed every chance to sing one. Jo Ann organized senior adult programs and had a special talent for making people feel welcome and cared for. Most importantly Jo Ann served preschool children for over 50 years at the Church of Christ, truly loving each one. I imagine there will be many reading this who may recall being in Miss Jody's class. Jo Ann was a wonderful friend to so many; always had time to talk, to listen — without making judgements, such a sincere interest and empathy in others' well-being. She was an avid reader and always had a book close by. Her appreciation for books continued even as she began losing her eyesight — you could find her listening to her books on tape. Most pleasing to Jo Ann in the last several years was everything about her great-grandchildren; being introduced to them for the first time, getting to hold/rock them, to feel their face, their hands, their feet — displaying their pictures, or even just finding out what new things they were learning. Jo Ann was loved and will be deeply missed by all. A private graveside service will be held at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, under the direction of the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, Ohio 45404. Personal condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020.