Nancy Thompson, 63, of Sardinia, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Nancy was born March 14, 1956 in Georgetown, the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Bernadette (Schwallie) Naylor.

Nancy was a 1976 graduate of Eastern High School. Nancy worked as a waitress and at Weastec in Hillsboro until retirement. Nancy was a member of the Tri State Zion United Baptist, Big Run Church in Lucasville.

On Oct. 14, 1995, Nancy was united in marriage to Faron Thompson who survives. She is also survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Clara Young of Hillsboro; three grandchildren, Hailey, Aidan and Dylan Young; one sister, Judi Bumbalough of Sardinia; two brothers, Daniel Naylor of Sardinia and Jonathan Naylor of Mt. Orab; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Lynette Thompson of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Elder Marvin Carver and Elder David Trimble will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Market Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests memorials to the , 615 Elsinore Pl. 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.

