Sara G. Nace, 94, of Martinsville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Laurels of Blanchester.

She was born in Pike County on May 24, 1924, the daughter of the late William and Bessie (Brown) Carroll.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Russell L. Nace; son, William Nace; brothers, Delbert, Edward, Robert T. "Speed," Warren "Toad" and Tom Carrolll; and sisters, Ethel Hatfield and Betty Robinson.

Sara was a member of the Hollowtown Church of Christ in Hillsboro and was baptized April 15, 1978. She worked at the Hercules Pants Factory in Hillsboro for many years and also assisted elderly for several years.

Sara is survived by her son, Russell E. (Carolyn) Nace of Highland; daughter, Linda (Gene) Bartlett of Martinsville; daughter-in-law, Marcia Nace of Pataskala; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Tootie Carroll of Sinking Spring; and several nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 26 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sinking Spring.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday, April 26 at the funeral home.

