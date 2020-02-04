Thomas Alan Mayhugh, 67, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 18, 1952, in Hillsboro, the son of the late Delmar and Dolores (Rhodes) Mayhugh.

He was a Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and loved old TV shows as well as spending time with his family.

He is survived by a niece, Lacy Mayhugh; a nephew, Trevor Mayhugh; two uncles, Dwight Hedrick and Jim Cummings; and eight cousins, Carol Hedrick (Denis) Laroche, Rick (Tammy) Hedrick, Pam (John) Anders, Rob (Melissa) Hedrick, Tim (Kitty) Rhodes, John Robert (Wilma) Rhodes, Brenda (David) Graham and Monica Cummings.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Mayhugh; two aunts, Patty Rhodes Hedrick and Bonnie Cummings; and two uncles, John "Turk" (Delores) Rhodes and Bobbie (Lucille) Rhodes.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the New Market Baptist Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

For more information, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.