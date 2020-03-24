Violet Maxine Wilson, 95, Leesburg, Fla., passed away on March 11, 2020 at her residence in Leesburg, Florida.

Born Feb. 21, 1925, Violet moved to Leesburg, Fla. in 2006 from Boca Raton, Fla. She was of the Christian faith. Violet was a retired food services employee for Boca Raton High School in Boca Raton, Fla. She worked all of her adult life as a factory worker, working for Bell Helicopters, National Cash Register Corporation and Red Cross Shoe Company. Violet loved to work and be around people. Her hobbies included being a great cook, gardening and working in her yard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Dale Elliott, Clarence Elliott, Willie Elliott and Floyd Elliott; and four sisters, Grace Long, Jessie Elliott, Hazel Kretzer and infant sister W. Jean Elliott.

She is survived by her niece, Janet L. Crusie; and her husband, Dan of Leesburg, Fla.; a grandniece: Mary Jane Bass; her husband, Scott Bass of Leesburg, Fla.; and many loving nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 27 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Leesburg, Fla.

Services were entrusted to the Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg, Fla.

