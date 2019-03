Ramon Briseno, a Korean War Veteran passed away Feb. 24, after a long illness. Ramon (Ray) was born April 27, 1932 in Artesia, New Mexico and came to Vallejo when he was discharged from the Navy to work on Mare Island Naval Shipyard. Ray worked for the Naval Printing and Publications at Mare Island. He was deployed to Rota Naval Shipyard in Spain in 1988 for three years before returning home and continuing his work on Mare Island Naval Shipyard before retiring in 1992.Ray and his wife Genevieve met in high school and Genevieve fell for him instantly. They both fell in love and were married on Nov. 8, 1953, 65 years ago. Ray and Genny have lived in Vallejo since 1955 and loved their community and church, St. Vincent Ferrer Church on Sacramento Street in Vallejo. Ray's greatest joy was being a father and husband, and was happiest spending time with his children and grandchildren.Ramon was preceded in death by his parents, Bernadino and Lucia Briseno; a sister, Maria Huerta, and a brother, Juan Briceno. He is survived by his wife, Genevieve Briseno; sister, Nellie Gutierrez; brother, Reynaldo Briseno; daughter, Barbara (Jim) Childress; son, Larry (Clara) Briseno; daughters, Karen (Ken) Paulk, and Deanna (John) Troupe; sons, Greg (JoAnn) Briseno, and Robert (Regina) Briseno; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Services will be held Thursday, March 7 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo, starting at 4 p.m., for viewing and 7 .m., for Rosary. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 925 Sacramento St., Vallejo, at 12 noon, Friday, March 8. There will be a celebration of life reception immediately following the mass. Burial will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon.Please no flowers, the family asks that you donate to or Senior Center in Vallejo.A huge thank you to Kaiser Hospice and VA Martinez Hospice for all their wonderful care of Ramon over the past year. Another special thank you as well to Robin Owens, VA Caretaker who spent so many hours caring for Ramon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.

