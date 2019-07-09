FAIRFAX, Va. — Mrs. Claudia R. Killian, 90, formerly of Fairfax, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Ellwood City Medical Center.

Mrs. Killian was born on May 14, 1929, in Nanticoke, to the late Alfred and Marie (Sadowski) Remely. She had graduated from the Nanticoke High School. For 35 years Claudia worked as a school bus driver for the Fairfax County School District. While living in Ellwood City she attended the Lillyville Church of God. She was a member of the Fairfax County Rod and Gun Club, and enjoyed bowling. She also played slow pitch softball until the age of 75, mainly as a catcher in the Golden Girls Senior Softball League.

She is survived by her daughters, Dyanne Stewart, of York, S.C., and Jamie (Mike) Knutson, of Cathey's Valley, Calif., her son, Jeff (Linda Gordon) Killian, of Kennerdell, her grandchildren, Evonne (William) Crowell, Zachariah (Tiffany) Killian, Madeline Knutson, and Parker Knutson, her great-grandchildren, Kaylie Crowell, Brandon Crowell, Kali Rae Killian, and Zeke Arlo Killian, her great-great-grandchild, Noah Buenfil, her sisters, Elaine Remely, of Shickshinny, and Rosemarie Vitagliano, of Leesburg, Va., her cousin, Joyce Walters and girls, her God Child, Denise Wildoner Strickland, her foster children, Steve, Lisa, and Susan Spanks, Roland Dawley along with many others, and her close friends, Ron Kivett and Phyllis Callaman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth C. Killian, whom she married on July 19, 1947, and passed away on July 4, 2015, her son, Kenneth C. Killian II, and her brother-in-law, James Vitagliano.

As per Claudia's wishes there will not be a public visitation or service. A private family burial will take place at a later date. The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

Mrs. Killian's family would like to thank the Northview Estates staff for the wonderful care that they extended to her.