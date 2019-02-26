EDWARDSVILLE — Dorothy R. Tomasak, 88, of Edwardsville, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anne Krehel Tomascik. She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Tomasak Jr., in November 2009; grandson Brian Tomasak; brothers George, John and Andrew Tomascik; and sister Anna Kopko.

She is survived by son George J. Tomasak and wife Beverly, of Edwardsville; daughter Debra Skurkis and husband Joseph, of Pringle; grandchildren Stephen Tomasak and wife Kim, Melanie Usher and husband Charles, Joseph A. Skurkis and wife Jillian and Lori Cragle and husband Adam; great-grandchildren Victoria and Nathan Usher, Maggie Tomasak, Ryleigh and Brinlee Skurkis and Brayden Cragle; sister Marian Orlando, of West Wyoming; and brother Robert Tomascik, of Courtdale.

Funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Kingston, with the Rev. Michael Prodanets officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Pringle. Family and friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Family would like to thank Compassionate Care of Taylor for all the help and love they gave our mother.

