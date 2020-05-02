AUDUBON — E. Jane Smith, age 97, of Audubon, passed away on March 19, 2020. Born in Wilkes Barre, in 1922, and formerly of Devon, and Spring Hill, Fla., she was a graduate of the Myers High School, Wilkes Barre, Class of 1941. Jane was the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth (née Bollinger) Dare. Jane was the devoted wife of 77 years to Merle Smith; loving mother of D. Jane Grauer, of Moorestown, N.J., and Pamela Diamond, of Wayne; dear grandmother to six grandchildren and devoted great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren. Jane was a long time active member of the Wayne Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and on many other committees. She was a member of Junior Service Board, Questors, St. David's Golf Club and Timber Pines Country Club in Florida. She volunteered in many local charities including the Women's Exchange and the Devon Horse Show. Services are pending and will be held at a future date. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, 610-989-9600. Online condolences can be made at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 2 to May 3, 2020.