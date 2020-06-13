Edward A. Richards
1930 - 2020
PHILADELPHIA — Edward A. Richards, age 90, of Philadelphia, passed away on May 29, 2020, at Good Shephard Hospice.

Born in Decatur, Ga., in 1930, raised in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Jack Richards and Carolyn (Trethewey) Richards, brother of Owen W. Richards.

Edward graduated from Pennsylvania University with a degree in architecture. He was an active supporter of the arts in Philadelphia, including volunteering at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA). He, himself, was an artist who combined his architectural knowledge with paper construction and pastels to create unique works of art.

He is survived by his nieces, Ruth Ann Krakosky and Susan Richards, his six great-nieces, and two great-great-nieces.

Memorial contributions can be made to PMA in his honor.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
