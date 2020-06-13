PHILADELPHIA — Edward A. Richards, age 90, of Philadelphia, passed away on May 29, 2020, at Good Shephard Hospice.

Born in Decatur, Ga., in 1930, raised in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Jack Richards and Carolyn (Trethewey) Richards, brother of Owen W. Richards.

Edward graduated from Pennsylvania University with a degree in architecture. He was an active supporter of the arts in Philadelphia, including volunteering at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA). He, himself, was an artist who combined his architectural knowledge with paper construction and pastels to create unique works of art.

He is survived by his nieces, Ruth Ann Krakosky and Susan Richards, his six great-nieces, and two great-great-nieces.

Memorial contributions can be made to PMA in his honor.