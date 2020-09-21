Mrs. Elizabeth (Betty) Barbara Sperling McDermott, 93, born July 3, 1927, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020.

She lived in Wilkes-Barre for 92 years and spent her last year in Winston Salem, N.C., near her son Robert and his family.

A viewing will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in Wilkes-Barre.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged.

In respect of public restrictions, the graveside service will complete the memorial services in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.