Elizabeth Barbara Sperling (Betty) McDermott
Mrs. Elizabeth (Betty) Barbara Sperling McDermott, 93, born July 3, 1927, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020.

She lived in Wilkes-Barre for 92 years and spent her last year in Winston Salem, N.C., near her son Robert and his family.

A viewing will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in Wilkes-Barre.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged.

In respect of public restrictions, the graveside service will complete the memorial services in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
08:30 AM
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
