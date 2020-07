JEFFERSON TWP. — Frederick A. Heppler, 83, of Jefferson Township, died July 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Pasko) Heppler. Funeral Mass at St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shuters Road, Moscow, will be announced in the days to come. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge and West Scranton.