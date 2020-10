TAYLOR — James (Jim) David King, "The Wrench," age 70 and a lifelong Taylor resident, died Oct. 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Susan (Teague) King. Per Jim's wishes, he will be cremated with no services held. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.