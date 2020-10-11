DALLAS — John "Jack" Cherup, 81, of Dallas, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Hospice of Sacred Heart in Dunmore.

A native of Plains, Jack, as he was known by family and friends, was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Orischak) Cherup. Jack was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School. He received an undergraduate degree from Bloomsburg University. He was also a veteran of the United States Coast Guard stationed in Cape May, N.J. Prior to his retirement, he spent approximately 30 years with Allstate Insurance. Jack was an active member of the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral and Irem Temple Country Club.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen "Kassy" (O'Neill) Cherup; his sister, Dolores Ostrum; brother-in-law Frank Manusky; and son-in-law Michael J. Vesek III.

He is survived by son John "Jay" A. Cherup and wife Patrice (Downingtown), daughter Kara Vesek and companion Randy Chapman (Dallas), and son Corey Cherup and wife Stefanie (Exton); grandchildren, Michael, Hayley, Kyle, Gabriella, Jaxon, Dylan, Justin, and Nicole; sisters, Audrey Coslett, Natalie Manusky, and Jean Anderson; brothers-in-law, George Coslett, Bill Ostrum, and Tom Anderson; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Jack had a deep passion for his entire family. With his infectious smile and kind spirit, he will be sadly missed by all.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Due to COVID-19, guests must wear masks and practice social distancing.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday the 16th at Fern Knoll Burial Park, 129 Midland Dr., Dallas. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Jack's name to the Hospice of Sacred Heart in Dunmore.