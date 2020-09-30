PITTSTON — John F. Sylvester, Jr., 51, of Pittston, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. His wife is Joan Davison Sylvester.

Born in Kingston, he was a son of John Sylvester, Sr., of Duryea and the late Adeline Petrillo Lisowski.

He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1987. Prior to his illness, he was employed by RCA, Dunmore.

John was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Although his journey here on earth was too brief, his memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. He will forever be remembered as Uncle Ear Biter. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved the company of his two pugs, Bella and Odie.

He is also survived by his loving sons, Sage, Seth and Skileir Sylvester, all at home; brother, Frank Norton and his wife, Wanda, of Pittston; sister, Linda Sylvester, of Plymouth; caretaker, John J. Ames, of Pittston; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Sirgeo Sylvester.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baloga Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston, (Port Griffith). Please be aware that CDC guidelines will be in place, with masks required and social distancing. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

