Joseph J. Hodle III
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HANOVER TWP. — Joseph J. Hodle III, 54 years old, of Hanover Township, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.

Born July 14, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Geraldine Gordon Hodle and the late Joseph J. Hodle Jr.

Joseph was a 1983 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and brother, Brian Hodle.

Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife, Maricel Perez Hodle; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; his extended family in the Philippines; and his furry companion, Arthur.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences may be made at Legacy.com or mharizelleperez@yahoo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved