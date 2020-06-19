HANOVER TWP. — Joseph J. Hodle III, 54 years old, of Hanover Township, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.

Born July 14, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Geraldine Gordon Hodle and the late Joseph J. Hodle Jr.

Joseph was a 1983 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and brother, Brian Hodle.

Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife, Maricel Perez Hodle; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; his extended family in the Philippines; and his furry companion, Arthur.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences may be made at Legacy.com or mharizelleperez@yahoo.com.