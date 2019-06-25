LARKSVILLE — Joseph W. Keene Sr., of Larksville, died early Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late George L. and Caroline Zimmerman Keene and served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Joe was employed by Eberhardt Faber, Mountain Top, and was a fan of Penn State, Oakland Raiders and NASCAR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and George "Jibe" Keene.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Wayno Keene; sons Joseph Keene Jr., of Edwardsville, and David Keene, of Larksville; daughter Kimberly Senchak, of Larksville; and grandchildren Kameron, Korbin, Mark Jr., Kelcie and Carleigh. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Jane Gryniewicz, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Carol Coleman officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

For additional information visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com.