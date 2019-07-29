HARVEYS LAKE — Kimlyn R. Vaganos, 80, of Harveys Lake, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at home.

She was born in Waymart on Sept. 8, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ethel Wilson.

Kimlyn graduated from Waymart High School and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Mansfield University. She was employed by various schools in Jacksonville, Fla., and Fairfax, Va., where she was the choral director and piano instructor for many ages.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Stan Wilson.

Kimlyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Chris Vaganos; daughter Chirona Penny and her husband, Art, of Virginia; and four-legged friends, Tiffon, Cuddles and Willow.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

