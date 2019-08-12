LARKSVILLE — Marsia M. Makowski, 55, of Larksville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

She was born in Hazleton, daughter of Dolores Arcovitch Makowski of Edwardsville and the late Edward Makowski. She was a graduate of West Side Vocational Technical School, attended Luzerne County Community College and worked in Accounts Receivable for Nabisco.

Marsia was a kindhearted soul who enjoyed making crafts, camping, nature, the ocean, and all animals, especially dogs.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Allan.

Marsia is survived by her mother, Dolores Makowski; niece, Stephanie; nephew, Allan, Jr.; sister-in-law, Pauline; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Dallas.

Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7.