PITTSTON — Philip Frank Castellino, 63, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born Oct. 30, 1955, in Pittston, he was a son of the late Frank J. and Carmella (Tuminelli) Castellino.

Phil was a 1973 graduate of Pittston Area High School. Following school, he spent the better part of 38 years working for Balester Optical as an optician. Phil treasured spending time with his family. He was an avid fan of the New York Giants, New York Yankees and Penn State athletics. In his spare time, Phil enjoyed tinkering in woodworking. Last but certainly not least, he always appreciated a good game of chance with the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Surviving are his son, Phillip Castellino and wife, Kelly, of West Pittston; daughter Virginia and husband Dwight Sterling, of Philadelphia; sisters Frances Norris, of Pittston, Maria and husband George Gavalla, of Slatington, and Michelle Castellino, of West Pittston; nephews Jimmy and wife Nicole Norris and Carmen Castellino and wife Simone; nieces Danielle and husband Brad Green, Jessica Norris, Carly Gavalla and Casey Gavalla; grandchildren Ava, Amara, Philip and Gianna; and aunt Grace Castellino.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Castellino; brother-in-law James Norris; and nephew Frank Castellino. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phil's name to: , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, .

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township. Viewing hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending should be at the funeral home no later than 8:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.

Interment services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Phil will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemeter

y, Pittston Township.

For further information, or to express your condolences to Phil's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.