FORTY FORT — Robert J. Konnick Jr., 55, of Forty Fort, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains Township.

He was born in Kingston, son of Joan Leshinski Konnick, of Kingston, and the late Robert Konnick. Bob was a 1984 graduate of West Side Vocational Technical School, and was employed by M & K Truck Center. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Janoski.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Christine Konnick; sisters, Mary Ermak, of Larksville, Susan Musto, of Kingston, and Catherine Manganello, of Dallas; brother, Michael Konnick, of Camden, Del.; many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
