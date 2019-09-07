DALLAS — Ronald A. Bartizek, 72, of Dallas, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at home in Dallas. The cause of death was complications of multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, which was diagnosed in 2010.

Ron was born Aug. 16, 1947, in Willimantic, Conn., the son of the late Albert and Phyllis (Hoxie) Bartizek. At that time, the family lived in Lebanon, Conn., where both the Hoxie and Bartizek families had been engaged in farming. From 1950 through his early adult years, he lived on the family's small farm in South Windham, Conn., which remains in the family. He was a graduate of Windham High School and attended the University of Connecticut at Storrs and Northwood Institute, Midland, Mich.

Without any particular qualifications, Ron wandered into a position in the advertising department of the Journal Inquirer in Rockville, Conn., and never left the newspaper industry. Through a 38-year career, he held positions that included advertising sales and administration, general management, and became a publisher, owner and editor. Before moving to Pennsylvania in 1983 to become advertising director of The Times Leader, he was assistant publisher of The Lakeville (Conn.) Journal. From 1988 through 2000, he and his wife, Charlotte Senk Bartizek, owned and operated The Dallas Post and The Abington Journal weekly newspapers in Pa. During that time, the Dallas Post was judged among the top three weekly newspapers of its circulation size in the nation, and both newspapers won numerous state and national awards for writing, editing and photography. After the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader purchased the Dallas Post and Abington Journal, Ron held various positions at The Times Leader, retiring in 2012 as business and assistant city editor.

He was a founder of the Back Mountain Business Association and co-chairman of the annual Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction in 2001.

Ron served nationally as a phone volunteer with , sharing experiences with other multiple myeloma patients and regionally was a founder of a local support group for Multiple Myeloma that continues to meet at Candy's Place in Forty Fort.

Cancer brought with it important lessons in humility and Ron is extremely grateful for the support of his family and friends as he walked through his cancer journey.

Ron and Charlotte Senk Bartizek, his wife of 40 years, loved to travel even while raising their children, taking numerous trips to the Caribbean, as well as traveling in the U.S. They enjoyed visits with extended family in Connecticut and at the Rhode Island shore. They traveled frequently throughout Europe and to the American West, enjoying many of our beautiful national parks.

In addition to Charlotte, Ron is survived by their children, Kathryn Bartizek, of Harrisburg, and his two sons, Carl Bartizek, of San Diego, Calif., and Mark Bartizek, of Omaha, Neb.; his brother, Brian Bartizek and sister-in-law Cora Bartizek, of South Windham, Conn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Olga Bartizek.

Ron and Charlotte and their family thank all the caregivers who helped him live nine years after diagnosis, especially the nurses, doctors and staff at the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and those at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

In lieu of flowers, Ron would be honored by donations to Candy's Place, Kingston, the International Myeloma Foundation or the cancer-fighting or support organization of your choice.

Friends and the community may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, and a celebration of his life will begin at 6 p.m. from the Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.