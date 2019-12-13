NANTICOKE — Mr. Ronald K. Karge, 79, of Nanticoke, passed away on Wednesday evening, Dec. 11, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, with his loving family at his side.

Ron was born at home in Cherry Township, Dushore, on Aug. 11, 1940, a son of the late Ralph John & Geraldine Lorena Crawford Karge. He attended Cherry Township High School.

He married the former Shirley Louise Shilkoski of Nanticoke on March 10, 1973, and they enjoyed almost 42 years of marriage before her passing on Jan. 6, 2015.

Ron worked for the Greater Nanticoke school district for over 30 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed canning and making sauerkraut. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be missed by all who knew him.

Besides his wife and parents he was predeceased by a son, Ronald Karge in 1976; by three sisters, an infant Anita W. Karge, Rita M. Gilbert of Forksville; and Linda L. McDonald of Dushore; and by five brothers, Melvin K. Karge of Conklin, New York, Alvin G. Karge of Clifton Springs, New York, Ivan. B. Karge of Mechanicsburg, Cleon W. Karge, of Dushore and Leo E. Karge of Dushore. He was also predeceased by brothers-in-law Francis Shilkoski of Wilkes-Barre and Joseph Gilbert of Forksville; and by sisters-in-law Carol Shilkoski of Wilkes-Barre and Dolores Karge of Dushore.

Surviving are two sons, Stanley Karge, Nanticoke, Carl Karge, Nanticoke; two daughters, Kimberly (Arthur) Parsons, Hunlock Creek, Charlotte (John) Harrison, Mountain Top; four grandchildren, Arthur Parsons, Nathan Parsons, Abby Harrison and Zachary Harrison; great-grandchildren Aaron Parsons and Taylor Parsons; three sisters, Vera E. Karge, Dushore, Nina L. Karge, Dushore, Lena I. Karge, Montgomery; brothers-in-law Edward J. Shilkoski, Parsons, and Raymond McDonald, Dushore; sisters-in-law Becky Karge, Mechanicsburg, Ann Karge, Clifton Springs, New York, and Minni Karge, Binghamton, New York; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, with the Rev. Chris Long officiating. Interment will follow in Peace Cemetery, Dushore.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.