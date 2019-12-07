TUNKHANNOCK — Sally Ann Mingos (Werkheiser), 68, of Tunkhannock, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 5, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. She was born in 1951 in Northhampton, to Norman and the late Evelyn Werkheiser.

Sally graduated with honors from Lock Haven State College in 1973 and had a fulfilling career teaching special education for 33 years at Roslund Elementary School. She devoted her life to her husband and daughters and enjoyed spending time with her extended family.

Sally loved the beach and spending summers on Cape Cod, Maryland. When she wasn't at the beach she enjoyed knitting, yoga, reading, crossword puzzles and traveling with her husband. She had a contagious smile that could light up the room.

Sally is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, John; daughters Melissa McCabe and husband Michael and Rachel Mingos and husband Nick Cacciolfi; sister Karen Tague; brother Glen Werkheiser and wife Judy; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Sally's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Memorial donations may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center: Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, where Sally was treated with immense dignity and care.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.