Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

WILKES-BARRE — SSG Thomas Michael Stewart Jr., USA Ret., 64, of Wilkes-Barre, died June 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Debrah Vasconcellos. Visitation 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at McLaughlin's, 142 S.Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Burial with Military Honors 11 a.m. Wednesday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store