Vance P. Packard
THORNHURST — Vance P. Packard, 78, of Bear Lake, Thornhurst, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

He was born in New York City, the son of the late Vance O. and Virginia Mathews Packard, grew up in New Canaan, Conn., and spent most of his adult life in Pennsylvania.

His lifelong career as an industrial archaeologist began as a student in archaeology at Franklin and Marshall College, where he earned a bachelors degree and continued at the University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill, where he received his masters degree.

He returned to Pennsylvania where he spent the next 30 years working for the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, first in archaeology, then in historic preservation and finally in running industrial museums, including Drake Well Museum in Titusville and Eckley Miners Village and the Anthracite Heritage Museum locally. The industrial sites suited him best.

During this time, he became an accomplished machinist and woodworker, skills put to good use in maintaining the museums, his older homes and those of friends, as well as making furniture and toys for family. He applied his wide-ranging knowledge and talents to volunteer work with Thornhurst Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, where he helped to maintain the building and vehicles and was a trustee, Coolspring Power Museum, Forty Fort Meeting House, Pennsylvania Lumber Museum and the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (Canal Museum).

He was twice president of the Society for Industrial Archaeology and received its highest honor, the General Tools Award. He also received the President's Award from Pa. Museums and honors from the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor and Coolspring Power Museum.

His life was marked by generosity, drive, humor and passion. He excelled at photography and fishing and most every endeavor he pursued. He often said "What's worth doing is worth doing to excess."

He and his wife traveled extensively, always with a case of cameras, and he was proud that he had visited all seven continents.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Barbara (Bonnie) L. Smith; his brother, Randall, of Atlanta, Ga.; his sister, Cynthia Packard Richmond, of Annandale, Va.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom adored and admired him. He loved to have a houseful of family and friends for whom he would cook and tell stories.

No arrangements have been made at this time for funeral or memorial services due to COVID-19 complications.

Memorial donations may be made to Thornhurst Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., 351 Old River Rd., Thornhurst, 18424, or the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals, Inc., Kingston.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
