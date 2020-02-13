FORTY FORT — William J. Simonitis, 77, Forty Fort, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Kingston Health Care following a lengthy illness with his loving wife Dolores Simonitis at his side.

Bill graduated from Wilkes Barre School District, then joined the Army Reserves. He went on to graduate from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Twenty-seven years later Bill retired from the State Police, Dunmore barracks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Anna Romanchek Simonitis and his son Brad.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 34 years; Dolores Kutyana Simonitis; stepsons Keith and wife Rosanne Dickson, Avoca, Mark and wife Teresa Dickson, Hershey; grandsons Jesse and wife Lani, Jenkins Township, Jordan and Jared Dickson, Avoca; great-granddaughter Eva May Dickson, Jenkins Township.

Bill was an avid horse racing fan and spent many summer evenings enjoying his passion. He and Dolores traveled to the Florida Keys every winter to visit old friends and make new ones. Bill will be missed by all who knew him.

Special thanks to close friends and family for the support throughout this difficult time and also to the staff at Kingston Health Care and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassion and care.

Also, thanks to Bob, George and Mike for being there always.

Memorial service with visitation will be held 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township.