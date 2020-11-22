1/1
Alfonse A. D'Angelo
Alfonse A. D'Angelo

Midland

Alfonse A. D'Angelo, 87, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born August 10, 1933, in Midland, he was a son of the late James and Mary D'Angelo. Alfonse was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He went on to work at IMS, Midland, where he retired as a superintendent in 1995. An avid outdoorsman, Alfonse loved to hunt and fish, and was a member of the Midland Sportsman Club, where he served as a former director.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 26 years, Agnes "Blanche" Plunkett D'Angelo, Midland; son, Dave (Linda) D'Angelo, Darlington; stepson, Ken (Karen) Sell, Rochester, Minn.; stepdaughters, Nancy (Eric) Hartman, New Brighton, and Joni (Bruce Smith) Hoskinson, Beaver; sister, Clementina "Belle" D'Angelo; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Alfonse was preceded in death by his brother, Arco D'Angelo.

Due to Covid-19, all services will be private.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
