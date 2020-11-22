Alfonse A. D'Angelo
Midland
Alfonse A. D'Angelo, 87, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Born August 10, 1933, in Midland, he was a son of the late James and Mary D'Angelo. Alfonse was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He went on to work at IMS, Midland, where he retired as a superintendent in 1995. An avid outdoorsman, Alfonse loved to hunt and fish, and was a member of the Midland Sportsman Club, where he served as a former director.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 26 years, Agnes "Blanche" Plunkett D'Angelo, Midland; son, Dave (Linda) D'Angelo, Darlington; stepson, Ken (Karen) Sell, Rochester, Minn.; stepdaughters, Nancy (Eric) Hartman, New Brighton, and Joni (Bruce Smith) Hoskinson, Beaver; sister, Clementina "Belle" D'Angelo; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Alfonse was preceded in death by his brother, Arco D'Angelo.
Due to Covid-19, all services will be private.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
