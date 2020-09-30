Carol L KrallCenter TownshipCarol L Krall, 73, of Center Twp. passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in the care of Good Samaritan Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.Born November 29, 1946, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Robert P. and Angeline P. (Fillipelli) Roser. Mrs. Krall retired after 49 years as a supervisor from Westinghouse, Eaton, Cutler-Hammer. She was a graduate of Geneva College, a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Center Twp., and was a former recording secretary for Conway CFU Lodge 540 for many years. She enjoyed participating in family sports, activities, and tournaments.In addition, she loved to travel with her family and friends including her many trips to Las Vegas, North Carolina, and Florida. She also enjoyed visiting the many casinos around the Pittsburgh area.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Leonard D. "Len" Krall in 2017; brother-in-law James Bittner III; sister-in-law, Sr. Loretta V. Krall, C.S.J. and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James A. and Josephine Krall.Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Leonard D. Krall Jr. and Dr. Xu Na Wu, Kunming, China; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joshua Osburn, Huntersville, N.C.; her beloved granddaughters, Katherine Mae Osburn and Caroline Wu Krall; sister, Joanne Bittner, Cincinnati, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Robertina "Bobbie" and Richard Karnis, Enon Valley, Pa.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Betty Krall, High Point, N.C. and Yvonne and Denver Burkette, Freedom, Pa. and many loving nieces and nephews.Special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice and her dear friends, Joan Charlovich, and Karen Marcus, her cousin.Friends will be received Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061, where a service will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp.Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Freedom, Pa.