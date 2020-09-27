Dawn K. Corless
Conway
Dawn Kolene Corless, age 56, of Conway, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver, Pa.
She was born May 6, 1964, in Sewickley, Pa., to Donald Corless and the late Donna (Copeland) Corless.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Debbie Corless.
Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
Arrangements entrusted to CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com
.
Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral homes.com