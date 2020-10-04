1/
Juanita Lee Troutman
Juanita Lee Troutman

Aliquippa

Juanita Lee Troutman, 77, of Aliquippa, Pa., was called home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born October 9, 1942, to the late Thurman Lee and Ethel Carson-Lee.

Juanita was a member of Deliverance Temple COGIC for 45 years, where she served faithfully as a Mother and Missionary. Deliverance Temple was her home. She held the longest tenure of the church and enjoyed praying for others and praising the Lord with her church family. If she felt God was leading her, she would pray for anyone including strangers. She was affectionately called Mother by her church family.

Juanita was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed spending her days with each of her great-grandchildren and found great joy to know that one of her great-grandchildren shared the same birthday as her. Juanita's laugh and smile was contagious to all that were around her.

She worked for Verland Foundation for over 20 years. Since leaving Verland Foundation, she devoted her time to her church, family and friends. Juanita enjoyed making sure her neighborhood was clean. She would not hesitate to go to a neighbor's home and pick up trash or paper and clean away weeds and overly grown grass. She took great pride in her neighborhood.

Along with her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Troutman and her two sons, Rufus Troutman Jr. and Fred Troutman.

Friends may pay their respects at Deliverance Temple COGIC, 234 Keihl Street, Aliquippa, Pa., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. where a private celebration will immediately follow with Elder Marvin Moreland eulogizing. The family has requested a private burial.

Professional arrangements are entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.

ALL CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED AND EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
