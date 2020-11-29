Ota Confer
Carmody
Beaver
Ota Confer Carmody, 81, of Beaver, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.
Born December 10, 1938, in New Castle, Ota was a proud
Veteran of the U. S. Army. She had been a resident of Beaver most of her life, retiring after a long career with Heritage Valley Health Systems. Ota was also involved with the Women's Club of Beaver and LIFE Beaver County. In her spare time, Ota loved to bake, go to the casino, and play bingo. She will be missed by everyone who knew her as she was a loyal friend who enjoyed life and loved her family.
Ota was preceded in death by her husband, William Carmody in 2001; four sisters, Emma Culbertson, Leona Confer, Arnetta Henderson, and Sandra Hilton and her granddaughter, Christina Carmody.
She will be greatly missed by her sons, Otis (Dee) Fugate, Gary (Robin) Carmody and Jeff (Tricia) Carmody; daughter, Vicki (Keith) Stephenson; grandchildren, Bricelyn (Adam) Shafron, Brandi Shafron, Garren (Bill) Schepis, Brandon Fugate, Jason (Michelle) Butler, Cara Carmody, Chelsea (Ryan) Hancox, and Jeffrey (Amber) Carmody; along with seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Ota's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.