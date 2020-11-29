1/1
OTA CONFER CARMODY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ota Confer

Carmody

Beaver

Ota Confer Carmody, 81, of Beaver, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.

Born December 10, 1938, in New Castle, Ota was a proud

Veteran of the U. S. Army. She had been a resident of Beaver most of her life, retiring after a long career with Heritage Valley Health Systems. Ota was also involved with the Women's Club of Beaver and LIFE Beaver County. In her spare time, Ota loved to bake, go to the casino, and play bingo. She will be missed by everyone who knew her as she was a loyal friend who enjoyed life and loved her family.

Ota was preceded in death by her husband, William Carmody in 2001; four sisters, Emma Culbertson, Leona Confer, Arnetta Henderson, and Sandra Hilton and her granddaughter, Christina Carmody.

She will be greatly missed by her sons, Otis (Dee) Fugate, Gary (Robin) Carmody and Jeff (Tricia) Carmody; daughter, Vicki (Keith) Stephenson; grandchildren, Bricelyn (Adam) Shafron, Brandi Shafron, Garren (Bill) Schepis, Brandon Fugate, Jason (Michelle) Butler, Cara Carmody, Chelsea (Ryan) Hancox, and Jeffrey (Amber) Carmody; along with seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

As per Ota's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved