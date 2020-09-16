1/1
Phyllis Mastramico
Phyllis Mastramico

Hopewell Township

Phyllis Mastramico, 51, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 23, 1969, in Aliquippa, to the late Angie (Restaino) Mastramico and Pasquale Mastramico, of Aliquippa (formerly of Pacentro, Italy), she was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hopewell Twp.

She graduated from Hopewell High School in 1987 and received her R.N. degree from CCBC in 1997. Phyllis loved to travel and she loved animals, but her favorite thing was to just hang out with her only daughter Shawna. She truly loved being a nurse and helping people.

Surviving in addition to her father, Pasquale Mastramico, are her daughter and son-in-law, Shawna and Cory Anderson; her brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Bernie Mastramico; her nephew, Patrick Mastramico Jr.; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her best friends, Stephanie Durant and John Liptak.

Family and friends are welcome to attend her Mass of Christian burial Friday at 10 a,m, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hopewell Twp.

She will be laid to rest privately at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Hopewell Twp.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Beaver County Humane Society.

The TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
