Wilbert Ritter

Wilbert M.RitterBadenOn Sunday, June 21, 2020, Wilbert M. Ritter, age 99 years and 10 months, passed away peacefully in his granddaughter's home surrounded by his family.He was born on August 31, 1920, in Hall, West Virginia, to the late Chester Guy Ritter and Melinda (Maxson) Ritter. He attended Philippi High School and, during that time, was active in the Civilian Conservation Corp cutting trees and mine props which, he said, was good training prior to entering the war.He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Morgan) Ritter of almost 73 years; his daughter, Donna Wygonik; brother, Minter Ritter; and sisters, Irene, Katherine, and Jean.Throughout his long life, he was known by many names: Wilbert, Merle, Bill, Tex, Brother, Dad, and as most everyone called him "Pap."Wilbert was a World War II veteran and served in the 100th Division of the 325th Army Corp of Combat Engineers stationed in southern France and Central Germany. He entered the service as a T-4 half track driver and weapons sergeant but, when he lost his sergeant in combat, Wilbert was promoted to Staff Sergeant. At one point during combat, Wilbert was trapped out in the battlefield alone and later was rescued under the cover of darkness.After the war, Wilbert and his wife moved to Pennsylvania. He worked many years as a foreman in American Bridge Company retiring in 1980.Wilbert kept active throughout his entire life and well into retirement. He took pride in keeping an impeccable lawn, he had a green thumb for growing tomatoes, and he enjoyed sitting under his awning listening to country music and watching Pirates and Steelers games on his outdoor television. He enjoyed taking his wife and family camping in their trailer to Myrtle Beach every summer. He loved Red Lobster, meeting his family for breakfast at Sheila's every Saturday, and had a relentless sweet tooth for pie, chocolate, and circus peanuts. He loved woodworking and did so even into his early 90's. At age 97, he took his first plane ride to Florida to visit his granddaughter, Shana. Wilbert also was an excellent story teller who has left his family with a wealth of history about his early life and past Ritter generations. He was a kind man who was loved by all who knew him.Survived by two loving granddaughters, Kristin and her husband Jeremy Truskowski, Baden, and Shana Wygonik, Tampa, Florida; two beloved great-granddaughters, Eva and Scarlett Truskowskl, Baden; a son-in-law, Stephen Wygonik, Baden; a brother, Karrell (Helen) Ritter, Zelienople, Pa.; a sister, Patricia Busch of Willowick, Ohio; along with many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Wilbert's neighbors for keeping such a watchful eye over him while he was at his home, Dr. Tunick and the staff at Heritage Valley Cardiology for keeping him going strong for so many years as well as the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice.As Gram always said, "There will never be another 'Pap."Friends will be received Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jill McGregor officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.Due to CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the funeral home and the cemetery.