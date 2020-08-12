Allen Wayne Green
Wichita Falls - Allen Wayne Green, 70, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Journey Baptist Church with Pastor Tommy Bragg, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Allen was born on June 6, 1950 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He married Cynthia Lou Taylor on October 19, 1984, and the couple was married for 36 years. Allen was a member of Faith Masonic Lodge No. 1158, Fort Worth Scottish Rite, and Maskat Shrine Temple where he was awarded Shriner of the year in 1992. Allen's true passion was serving at Journey Baptist Church where he was a beloved member, and taught Sunday School. Allen will truly be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Green; and his mother, Vinnie Prentiss.
Allen is survived by his wife, Cindy of Wichita Falls; sons, Cody Green of Wichita Falls, Brandon Green and wife Lindsay of Fort Benning, Georgia, and KC Green and wife Shannon of Throckmorton, Texas. Allen was a proud Paw-Paw to his six grandchildren, Hunter Green of Wichita Falls, Kaylie, Hannah, and Kaleb Green of Throckmorton, Texas, and Katherine and Bella Green of Fort Benning, Georgia. He is also survived by his sister, Belinda Wilson and husband Ray of Wichita Falls.
