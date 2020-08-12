1/1
Allen Wayne Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Wayne Green

Wichita Falls - Allen Wayne Green, 70, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Journey Baptist Church with Pastor Tommy Bragg, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Allen was born on June 6, 1950 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He married Cynthia Lou Taylor on October 19, 1984, and the couple was married for 36 years. Allen was a member of Faith Masonic Lodge No. 1158, Fort Worth Scottish Rite, and Maskat Shrine Temple where he was awarded Shriner of the year in 1992. Allen's true passion was serving at Journey Baptist Church where he was a beloved member, and taught Sunday School. Allen will truly be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Green; and his mother, Vinnie Prentiss.

Allen is survived by his wife, Cindy of Wichita Falls; sons, Cody Green of Wichita Falls, Brandon Green and wife Lindsay of Fort Benning, Georgia, and KC Green and wife Shannon of Throckmorton, Texas. Allen was a proud Paw-Paw to his six grandchildren, Hunter Green of Wichita Falls, Kaylie, Hannah, and Kaleb Green of Throckmorton, Texas, and Katherine and Bella Green of Fort Benning, Georgia. He is also survived by his sister, Belinda Wilson and husband Ray of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved