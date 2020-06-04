Artemio C. Gallardo
Wichita Falls - Artemio C. Gallardo, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Artemio was born on October 20, 1933. He worked for Taylor Foundry Company retiring after 16 years, and went on to work for Peterson's Car Lot for over 30 years. Artemio was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A loving father and grandfather, Artemio was a hard worker who loved and provided for his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Elie Gallardo.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Gallardo; his grandchildren, Raymond, Johnny, Joseph, and Sevinia Figueroa, Isika Gallardo Garnica and husband Alonso, and Daniella Gallardo; twelve great-grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.