Connor Zane Frieling
Devol - Connor Zane Frieling was born to Ben and Leigh Frieling on Thursday November 27, 2003 in Dallas, Texas. He arrived on Thanksgiving Day and what a thanksgiving he was!
He was baptized on February 29, 2004 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Dallas, Texas and confirmed in Christ on February 30, 2017 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wichita Falls, Texas.
He attended school at Big Pasture High School in Randlett, Oklahoma where he showed heifers and pigs in FFA and played baseball and basketball. He was an avid basketball player and was on the same team with his brother Austin at the 2019 Oklahoma state playoffs. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers, camping and boating. Connor was a cracker-jack on the wakeboard and especially loved traveling to Colorado where they rode their four-wheelers in the mountains. He loved tinkering with his truck, cars, 4-wheelers and RC. He was always working on something! His family and teammates can attest he was always up for fun and was a jokester, but he also had a serious side and was an incredibly hard worker. In his short life he learned work skills many older men never learn.
He is survived by his parents, Ben Lee and Leigh Ellen Frieling; older brother, Austin Lee Frieling; grandmother, Lela Frieling; grandparents, Wayne (Mike Sr.) and Judy Watts; uncle, Jeff Frieling and wife Jennifer of Goodwell, Oklahoma and their children Jacob Michael, Chance and Zackery Dean; aunt, Trudie Lenhardt and her husband Herman and their children Ryker and Rylan Lenhardt of Devol, Oklahoma; aunt, Mickey Hernandez and her husband Salomon of Devol, Oklahoma; uncle, Mike (Jr.) and wife Bobbie Watts and their children, Matthew, Jacob, Joshua, Daniel and Benjamin Watts of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Gene Frieling.
The family will receive friends between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday June 6, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral in Burkburnett, Texas. Services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4605 Cypress Ave., Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dale Snyder officiating. Immediately following, graveside services will be held at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery in Burkburnett, Texas under the direction of Owens-Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Big Pasture Athletics program or the Big Pasture Education Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.