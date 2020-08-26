1/1
James Edward Wakefield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Wakefield

Wichita Falls - James Edward Wakefield, 76, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Ronnie Blanchard, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

A son of the late Homer and Thelma (Lee) Wakefield, James was born on June 10, 1944 in Gainesville, Texas. On March 21, 1986, he married Linda Helms. James worked for PPG for many years, and later owned and operated Auto Auction. He was a member of the Pentecostal faith. James enjoyed playing golf, restoring hot rods, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was kind and giving, and was strong in his faith and his will to live life, having overcome many medical obstacles throughout the years.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his baby boy, James Wakefield, Jr.; his brother, Clint Wakefield; and his sister, Mary Travis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Linda Wakefield; his children, Tammy Gonzales and husband Tony, Jimmy Wakefield and wife Teresa, and Brandon Wakefield and wife Shalah; his brother, Tom Wakefield, Sr. and wife Charline; his sister, Barbara Sackett; five grandchildren, Brandi, Trey, Vanessa, Austen, and Callee; great-grandchildren, Ty, Jason, Kaysen, Clayton, and Lauren; his long-time friend, Cleo Williams; and his loyal companion, "Hollie".

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved