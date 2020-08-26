James Edward Wakefield
Wichita Falls - James Edward Wakefield, 76, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Ronnie Blanchard, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Homer and Thelma (Lee) Wakefield, James was born on June 10, 1944 in Gainesville, Texas. On March 21, 1986, he married Linda Helms. James worked for PPG for many years, and later owned and operated Auto Auction. He was a member of the Pentecostal faith. James enjoyed playing golf, restoring hot rods, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was kind and giving, and was strong in his faith and his will to live life, having overcome many medical obstacles throughout the years.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his baby boy, James Wakefield, Jr.; his brother, Clint Wakefield; and his sister, Mary Travis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Linda Wakefield; his children, Tammy Gonzales and husband Tony, Jimmy Wakefield and wife Teresa, and Brandon Wakefield and wife Shalah; his brother, Tom Wakefield, Sr. and wife Charline; his sister, Barbara Sackett; five grandchildren, Brandi, Trey, Vanessa, Austen, and Callee; great-grandchildren, Ty, Jason, Kaysen, Clayton, and Lauren; his long-time friend, Cleo Williams; and his loyal companion, "Hollie".
