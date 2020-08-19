Samuel B. (Benjamin) Bristow



Wichita Falls - Samuel B. (Benjamin) Bristow, Wichita Falls, Texas, died August 17, 2020. He was born January 19, 1923, in Petersburg, Virginia to Bessie Madge Wheelhouse Bristow and Junious William Bristow. Sam had been a resident of Wichita Falls since 1975. He resided in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before moving to Wichita Falls.



Sam was reared in Petersburg, VA. He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps serving in World War II for 5 ½ years. He graduated from the University of Tulsa with a Bachelors' Degree in Petroleum Engineering. He was then active with more than thirty-five years service in the petroleum industry. During his career he worked for Standland Oil & Gas; Bradley Producing Corporation; Mapco; Basic Earth Science in Denver; was a consultant for Sumatra in Indonesia. Sam was Vice President of Kadane Oil Company, Wichita Falls for 17 years where he retired. He was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.



Sam loved to read anything concerning the oil and gas industry and was currently interested in climate change. He always had pets-cats, dogs or birds-exemplifying his deep affection for animals. He took his newspapers and raw meat trimmings to the Wichita Falls bird sanctuary for their use, just so he could visit with the birds there. His visits with his granddaughters, always included inquiries as to how their dogs were getting along. The Mississippi Kites that inhabited the tree in front of his home intrigued him daily, asking if that tree could be moved to be adjacent to his Rolling Meadows apartment!



Travels were an important part of Sam's life making him an extraordinarily interesting conversationalist. His uncanny capacity for recalling details of many, many experiences, even beginning at age two, was truly astonishing. A master at telling those stories whether relating to his life, or in his business within the oil industry, he captivated people with his storytelling!



A truly amazing person, Sam's devotion to his family, and his many kindnesses to others, serves as an example to us all. In his own words, he had said he would like to be remembered, eventually, as just "a good guy!" He was much, much more than that to all who knew him.



Sam is survived by step-son George Ralph Ghramm Bristow and wife, Mary Ann, Park Hill, OK; step-daughter Teresa Gutierrez and husband, Dr. Yezid, Novelty, OH; and step-son Dr. John Janovy, Jr. and wife, Karen, Lincoln, NE.



Step-grandchildren: Michael Bristow, Palm Beach, FL and Dallas, TX; Cynthia Janovy (Lorraine Bednar), Kansas City, MO; Jenifer Janovy, West Hartford, CT; John Janovy, III, Lincoln, NE; Anita Gutierrez (Brett Hollon), Lake Oswego, OR; Nicole Kramer, Powell, OH; David Gutierrez (Kate), Woodinville, WA; and six step-great-grand children, Demi and Deter Hollon; Natalie and Ian Kramer; Sofia and McEwen Gutierrez.



Sam was predeceased by his parents; sisters, June Elizabeth Bristow Lewis and husband Norman; Ellen Thomas Bristow McFarland and husband Robert; Shirley Allyne Bristow Kershaw and husband Col. Charles; one son Samuel B. Bristow, Jr.; wife Katherine Sowden Ghramm; wife Jeanne Williams Benson Bristow; wife Rachel Cheek Janovy Bristow; and step-granddaughter, Gailann Bristow.



Additional family members are two nephews James Bristow Kershaw, Leesburg, VA, and Charles Kershaw III, Washington Grove, MD, nieces Patricia Morris, Monroe, LA, Mary Ellen Gall and Betty Lewis of Virginia, additional great nieces, Anya Morris Fulco and Megan Morris.



The family wishes to express our gratitude to the caring and professional staff of The Gables at Rolling Meadows and to Hospice of Wichita Falls. A celebration of Sam's life will be held at a later date when it is again safe for family to travel. Entombment will be in Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum. Hampton Vaughan Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Donations to charities, in Sam's name, are suggested in lieu of flowers. Some of his favorites: Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls; Hospice of Wichita Falls; Humane Society of Wichita County; Wild Bird Rescue of Wichita Falls.









