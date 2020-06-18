Stephanie Gail Walker Hatton



Stephanie Gail Walker Hatton, age 51, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Baylor All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. She was a beloved resident of Granbury, Texas. She was born in Wichita Falls on August 31, 1968 to Norman Elvin Walker and Judy Gail Black Walker.



Stephanie grew up in Wichita Falls, Texas. She attended Cunningham Elementary, McNeil Jr High, Rider High School, and Vernon College. As a child she loved to play with her older brother, cousins and friends. Stephanie graduated from Rider High School in 1986. In addition she graduated from Vernon College in 1988. Even as a child, Stephanie always knew she was going to be a nurse. Nursing was her passion in which she excelled. Stephanie was career driven and worked in various medical facilities. She worked in hospitals around the country; Wichita Falls, Texas; Silver Springs, Virginia; DFW Metroplex; The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland; and Granbury, Texas. For the past 15 years Stephanie worked as a private duty home health nurse. Stephanie always went above and beyond for her patients. Stephanie lived all-around the DFW metroplex and on the east coast. In 2009 she settled in Granbury, Texas, where she resided for the rest of her life.



Stephanie was a cancer survivor. She beat renal cell carcinoma in 2011. She also really loved football. The Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns were her favorite teams. She especially loved to watch her grandson play football, as her granddaughter cheered, for the Granbury Pirates. She loved cookouts, dancing, working in her yard, and spending time with her family and friends. Stephanie was extremely generous and donated to many charitable causes. She was on the Class of 86's bi-yearly committee. Stephanie was a proud Democrat and participated in the 2017 Women's March.



Stephanie was a spiritual woman and believed in building her own personal relationship with Jesus Christ. She was extremely beautiful inside and out. She was stylish and always had great hair. Stephanie had the most amazing, stunning green eyes. She had a great smile and infectious laugh.



Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Norman Elvin Walker on June 9, 2010. She is survived by her mother Judy Gail Black Walker; daughter Tiphani Gayle Walker Whalen and son-in-law Joseph Brian Whalen; grandson Joseph Filero Garcia; granddaughter Nakoreya Nicole Washington (Sissy); brother Stephen Kent Walker and sister-in-law Kymberly Kay Walker; nephew Joshua Colby Walker; niece Kaygan Breanne Walker Moore; great-nephews Jace Kent Moore and Zandyr James Moore; brother Jordan Travis Walker and sister-in-law Carina Secco Walker; niece Genevieve Maria Walker; stepmother Cindy Walker- Tracey; stepsister Jody Lyn Barnett, niece Taylor Lyn Barnett, nephew Jacob Tyler Barnett; niece Finley Grace Barnett; stepbrother Cody Allen Russell; niece Ellis Ann Russell; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends that loved her dearly . She is also survived by her patient Dylan James Smith, who became like a son to her; and his mother, Paula Diane Dugan Smith, who was also one of her closest friends. She leaves behind her dear pets Daddy, Kooda, Baxter, and Drama.



Stephanie's family will be holding a celebration of life on July 18, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Granbury Masonic Lodge, 1700 Weatherford Highway. Thank you all for your good thoughts, prayers and well wishes. She will be truly missed and is forever in our hearts.



Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not on your own understanding.



