Carl William Schwarm



78, Windber, Pa., formerly of Dover, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was in 365 Hospice care at Windber Woods Nursing Home. Carl was born on March 18, 1942 in Strasburg, Ohio. He was baptized, confirmed, and later ordained at St. John's UCC in Dover, Ohio. He graduated from Dover High School in 1960; Heidelberg College with an English BA degree in 1965; and Eden Theological Seminary in 1969. During seminary he student-pastored in Arizona with Christian Ministry in the National Parks and later at St. Paul UCC in Belleville, Ill. He continued his service as lead pastor at St Paul UCC in Marthasville, Mo., in 1969, First Congregational Church in Chelsea, Mich., in 1973, and Trinity UCC in Berlin, Pa., in 1983 until he retired in 1999 and resided in Windber, Pa.



He is preceded in death by his parents, William F. Schwarm, Jr. and Margaret L. (Fiddler). He is survived by sister, Shirley Cronebach (husband Brenton) as well as brother, Mark (wife Cindy). All reside in Mineral City, Ohio. His children from his former wife Connie are Sarah (husband Russ Pletcher) in Rockwood, Pa., and Matthew (wife Sharon Charlton) in Stoystown, Pa. Carl loved his grandchildren, Rhett, Jack, Bow, and Bella. He had three nephews, a niece, and numerous cousins. His good friend and brother in Christ, William Stahl, and his family will also miss Carl (Uncle Charlie) dearly. Carl loved food, conversations, writing poetry, and the outdoors. His testimony is from Romans 8 that nothing "has the power to separate us from the love of God in Jesus Christ our Lord!"



Due to the virus concerns, a private funeral service will be live streamed through Facebook from the William Kisiel Funeral Home in Windber with Pastor Denton Lestor officiating on Saturday Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. He will be entombed in the Richland Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences can be sent to the family, online, or through funeral home. In lieu of floral arrangements, donations made to his home church of St. John's UCC Church, 409 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio, 44622.



