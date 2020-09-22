1/
Gerald E. Kohler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald E. Kohler

age 87, of Scio passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center West, Steubenville. Born April 14, 1933 at his family home in Kilgore he was a son of the late Earl and Froma Kohler. He attended Kilgore School and served as a paratrooper in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a semi-truck driver for various area companies over the years, hauling milk, coal, heavy equipment and newspapers; his CB handle was" Polar Bear". Gerald enjoyed attending area tractor pulls, watching wrestling on television, working on cars and mowing. Most of all he loved spending time with family, friends and neighbors.

Preceding him in death are his wife Dorothy on July 23, 2018, they were married April 13, 1957, a son-in-law Rick Burke and a brother Roger Kohler. Surviving are daughters Lesa Burke of Perrysville, Leslie (Kevin) Frank of Canton, Linda (Jon) Little of Tappan Lake area and Lorrie (Mike) Wauthier of Port Washington; grandchildren Jerri, Jamie, Justin, Danielle and Nathan; nine great grandchildren; a brother Melvin (Nora) Kohler of Kilgore; a sister Iverna Simmons of Carrollton, a sister-in-law Penny Kohler Myers of Bowerston and his cat Georgie.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date convenient to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc., 300 S Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637 or Louden Twp VFD, 7177 Germano Rd SE, Carrollton, OH 44615. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Koch, 740-945-6161

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
740-945-6161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved