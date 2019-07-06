The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pleasant View Mennonite Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant View Mennonite Church
JACOB MILLER
JACOB E. JAKE MILLER


1931 - 2019
JACOB E. JAKE MILLER Obituary
Jacob E. "Jake" Miller

87, of Millersburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 into the arms of his precious Lord and Savior, at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster. He was born in Wayne County on December 7, 1931 to the late Ezra and Ada (Kurtz) Miller and married the former Nora Gingerich on June 8, 1952, with whom he celebrated 67 years of loving marriage. He worked at Holmes Limestone, Hardy Coal, and Miller Mining, where most of these years he delivered fuel to the equipment and earned his nickname "fuel Jake". He was a hard worker and good provider for his family. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, and spending time with his family. He and Nora enjoyed spending time in Florida during the winter months and were almost inseparable in their later years. He was baptized, married and was a longtime member of Pleasant View Mennonite Church where he served as Elder, Sunday School teacher and was faithful in praying for his pastors and church family. He was a kind and loving father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children: Jesse (Pat) Miller of Millersburg, Shirley (Willie) Hershberger and Wilma (Gary) Miller both of Dundee, and Karen (Steve) Keim and Jason (Tanya) Miller both of Millersburg; 12 grandchildren: Jeff, Mike, and Justin, Jenny, Tracy and Craig, Logan, Jared and Kara and David, Cody and Olivia; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his brother, Roman (Susie) Miller; two sisters, Mattie (Eli) Weaver and Ella (Aden) Keim; two sisters-in-law, Emma Yoder and Lorene Gingerich; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Roy; infant brother, Ivan; three sisters Clara, Sarah, and Verna; and infant twin granddaughters.

Services will be held on (TODAY), Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Mennonite Church with Pastor Dan Byler officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on (TODAY) Saturday 9-10 a.m. all at Pleasant View Mennonite Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made either to Pleasant View Church, 3391 US 62, Millersburg, OH 44654 or LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691.

Smith-Varns, 330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 6, 2019
