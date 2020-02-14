Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA HINTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA HINTON


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA HINTON Obituary
Theresa Hinton

77, of Carrollton, passed away in her home with Sean and Lisa by her side, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A daughter of the late Leo Ugran and Victoria Borrelli Oyer, she was born October 17, 1942 in Canton, Ohio. Theresa was a member of Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs. She enjoyed time spent square dancing with her late husband, Jim, and visiting with friends and family on her front porch while enjoying her humming birds she fed yearly.

She is survived by a son, Sean (Becky) Hinton; two daughters, Lisa (Rusty) Funkhouser and Kathy (Danny) Myers; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three brothers: Leo Ugran, Larry Erwin and Peter Ugran; and two sisters, Marie Satz and Robin Caggiano. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hinton in 2007.

Funeral services for Theresa will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made in Theresa's name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -