Theresa Josephine (Basiewicz) Stephan
Beloved wife, mom, grandma, and sister, Theresa Josephine (Basiewicz) Stephan, passed away on May 30, 2020. Terry was born in Lawrence, Indiana in 1958, to the late Mildred (Zook) and Anton Basiewicz. She was a member of the New Philadelphia High School class of 1975, and continued her education at Kent State, Tuscarawas Campus. She resided in New Philadelphia for the past 45 years. Terry began her career as an office manager for the local Pizza Hut franchises. She then served as a longtime employee of Minteq in Dover before retiring in 2018. In retirement, she was beginning to develop her golf skills, and enjoyed playing the par three course at Five Waters with her husband, sons, and friends. She loved to garden and bird-watch with her granddaughters, and watch their many concerts and recitals. She was never far from her beloved dog, Maggie. She loved hosting Thanksgiving for her extended family. She was an avid reader and a fan of the Cleveland Indians. She spent time volunteering at Browse & Buy and had recently taken up exercise classes. Terry never met anyone who wasn't her friend, and everyone was welcomed into her home.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Todd Stephan; her sons, Joseph (Jennifer) Stephan and Michael Stephan; grandchildren: Penelope and Julia Stephan; siblings: Connie (Richard) Miller, Tony (Sharon) Basiewicz, Michael (Moe) Basiewicz, Tom Basiewicz, Nell White and Lucia (Pat) Wellington; brothers-in-law, Dan (Joyce) Stephan and Gary Stephan; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is preceded in death by brother, Steven Basiewicz; and sister, Judy Basiewicz. She will be terribly missed.
Friends are invited to share their support and love with the Stephan family on Saturday, June 6th., from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Geib Funeral Center in Dover, where guests will remain in their cars as they drive under the front canopy and visit with her family. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Terry by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.