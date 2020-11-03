Verna Bontrager93, of 3281 SR 39, Millersburg passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. She was born in Norfolk, Va. on February 26, 1927 to the late Abraham and Anna (Beachy) Bontrager. She grew up in the Kokomo, Ind. and has made her home in Ohio since 1947. Walnut Creek has been her home since March 1960. She was employed at Schrock Cabinet Shop in Walnut Creek for 40 years and retired in 2003. She was a member of the New Order Amish Church.She is survived by her eight nieces, Alta (Melvin) Wagler, Verna and Marie Bontrager, Elaine (Dale) Gingerich, Linda (Carl) Graber and Waneda Graber all of Kokoo, Ind. and Almeda Mast and Kathy Bontrager both of Sarasota, Fla.; seven nephews, Raymond Bontrager, Lavon (Gladys) Bontrager, Jerry (Katie) Bontrager, amd Marvin (Lucy) Bontrager all of Kokomo, Ind., Joe (Verba) Bontrager of Nappanee, Ind., Lavern (Meriam) Bontrager of Macon, Miss., Glen (Margaret) Bontrager of Free Union, Va.; and sister-in-law, Emma (Jonas) Bontrager of Kokomo, Ind. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her seven brothers, Crist, Andrew, Moses, Elam, Jonas, twin infants Eli and Levi and a very dear cousin who was like a sister Mary Ann Miller.Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Steve Miller residence 2701 TR 410, Millersburg with Bishop Michael R. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery in Walnut Creek Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime Tuesday after 1:00 PM at the Steve Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141