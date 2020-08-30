Wayne A. Short
81, of Dover, passed peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Mary A. Mann Short; his children: Mary Jean (Tracy) Cook of Midvale, Wayne (Michel) Short of Dover, and Brenda (Eric) Cochran of Columbus; his grandchildren: Jenniffer, Nicole, Joshua, Nathan, Dakota, Rachel and Daniel; and his six great-grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Moore. He was employed in shipping and receiving in several local retail stores, retiring from Elder-Beerman in New Philadelphia. In his younger days, Wayne enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, his friend, Mike and Mike's boys. He and Mike liked to visit local clubs for coffee. Wayne loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and following their other activities. Additionally, he was very fond of his cat, Cat (aka Betty).
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5th., at 1 p.m. in Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Wayne, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
