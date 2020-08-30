1/
WAYNE A. SHORT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WAYNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne A. Short

81, of Dover, passed peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Mary A. Mann Short; his children: Mary Jean (Tracy) Cook of Midvale, Wayne (Michel) Short of Dover, and Brenda (Eric) Cochran of Columbus; his grandchildren: Jenniffer, Nicole, Joshua, Nathan, Dakota, Rachel and Daniel; and his six great-grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Moore. He was employed in shipping and receiving in several local retail stores, retiring from Elder-Beerman in New Philadelphia. In his younger days, Wayne enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, his friend, Mike and Mike's boys. He and Mike liked to visit local clubs for coffee. Wayne loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and following their other activities. Additionally, he was very fond of his cat, Cat (aka Betty).

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5th., at 1 p.m. in Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Wayne, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved