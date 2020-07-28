Wilma M. Levengood95, of Dover, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the Park Village Health Care Center. Wilma was born on July 8, 1925 in Reedurban, Ohio and was a daughter of the late William and Jessie Craigo Jarvis. Wilma was also preceded in death by her husband, William Levengood on April 1, 1987; daughter, Toni May; brothers, Delmar and Wayne Jarvis; granddaughter, Sandra Rektor; and a sister, Frances Davidson. She retired in 1995 from the Dietary Department at Union Hospital, and had also worked for Aberth's Bakery for 28 years. Wilma was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Dover and the Tuscarawas County Senior Center. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.Wilma is survived by her son, Bill (Sharon) Levengood of Strasburg; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 11 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Shelly Nordine officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Wilma may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church or to Community Hospice.