Wilma M. Levengood
1925 - 2020
Wilma M. Levengood

95, of Dover, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the Park Village Health Care Center. Wilma was born on July 8, 1925 in Reedurban, Ohio and was a daughter of the late William and Jessie Craigo Jarvis. Wilma was also preceded in death by her husband, William Levengood on April 1, 1987; daughter, Toni May; brothers, Delmar and Wayne Jarvis; granddaughter, Sandra Rektor; and a sister, Frances Davidson. She retired in 1995 from the Dietary Department at Union Hospital, and had also worked for Aberth's Bakery for 28 years. Wilma was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Dover and the Tuscarawas County Senior Center. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

Wilma is survived by her son, Bill (Sharon) Levengood of Strasburg; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 11 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Shelly Nordine officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Wilma may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church or to Community Hospice.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Wilma was a very sweet lady. Prayers for all the family.
Lisa Schall
Friend
