Bernice E. Wilken, 96, of Milford passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Sheldon Healthcare in Sheldon. She was born on August 14, 1924 in Stockland, the daughter of Frank Adolf and Tena Caroline (Duden) Trumann. She married Clyde Wilken in Fowler, IN on March 16, 1944 and he preceded her in death on December 17, 1996.

Surviving are one son, Joe (Sheila) Wilken of Stockland; one daughter, Peggy Wilken of Murphysboro, IL; daughter in law, Mary Wilken of Milford; grandchildren, Amy (Frank) Schuler of Normal, Brandy (Anthony) Back of Loda, Tyler (Jennifer) Wilken of Milford, Samantha (Shane) Carter of Norfolk, VA; great grandchildren, Joshua, Benea, Joey, and Sydnee Schuler, Bryson Crow, Bryer Back, Hunter, Skylar, and Rachel Wilken, Rowdy and Montana Carter.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Viola Martin; and a son, Roger Wilken.

Mrs. Wilken was of the Christian faith. She worked at T.R.W. Condenser in Watseka for many years. She loved sewing, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland. Ed Highfill will officiate. Burial will follow.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.





